Dwight Howard Is Dead Serious About Shooting Threes Now

Getty Image

When Dwight Howard was with the Houston Rockets, he had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly with perhaps the two best post players in NBA history: Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin McHale. Confoundingly enough, he still never managed to elevate his back-to-the-basket game.

Despite this – and the fact that the league in general was already trending away from traditional post play – Howard insisted that he needed more touches in the paint. It’s a big reason why he’s no longer with the franchise. But after averaging his fewest points since his rookie season and a career low in minutes per game in his first year with his hometown Hawks, it looks as if Howard finally recognizes the need to adjust his game to be a productive NBA player going forward, only not in the way you might think.