Dwyane Wade is in that great spot of being a veteran who has earned the right to say pretty much whatever he wants to whomever he wants. Whether it’s teammates, a coach, the front office, or fans, Wade has been a star in the league for over a decade, winning three titles, and is well-respected enough around the league where he doesn’t have to be as careful with his image.

We saw this earlier in the season when he felt his teammates weren’t providing enough effort, as he and Jimmy Butler called out the rest of the Bulls’ squad. This caused a bit of a locker room split when Rajon Rondo fired back at Wade and Butler, but eventually the team came together to earn the eighth seed in the East, even going so far as to win two games off of the Celtics in the first round.

Wade’s personal brand is in great shape too. He’s still beloved by many in Miami and just generally well liked around the league. That means when a fan comes at him with the wrong tone on Twitter, he can clap back with a vengeance and not be too worried about the optics of it all. That happened on Monday night as he did a bit of a Twitter Q&A/filtered through his mentions and found a fan who was very upset about Wade’s salary.