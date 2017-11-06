Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a rough year, and with injuries and internal frustration starting to pile up, this could get worse before it gets better. Yes, it’s hard to imagine a lower rock-bottom than losing on your home floor to a team that entered the matchup with a near-league-worst 1-8 record, but if the Cavaliers’ postgame comments are any indication, they aren’t anywhere close to improvement.

To make matters worse, and to add to the rapidly-growing injury list, Kevin Love left Sunday night’s matchup with the Hawks in the third quarter and had to be transported to the hospital. It doesn’t appear to be serious, but still, that’s some impressively bad luck.

Kevin Love will not return due to an illness, per the Cavs. He has been in the locker room since subbing out early in the 3rd Q. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 5, 2017