Dwyane Wade Is Out For The Cavs Against The Nets With A Knee Contusion

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ backcourt rotation will get shuffled around once again on Wednesday when they head to Brooklyn to face the Nets. Already without Isaiah Thomas and, most recently, Derrick Rose, the Cavs will sit another veteran guard in Brooklyn as Dwyane Wade battles a left knee contusion.

Wade had his best game of the early season on Tuesday night against his former team the Chicago Bulls, scoring 11 points in 18 minutes, along with four assists and three rebounds in his first game coming off the bench. However, at some point in the game, Wade banged his knee and will be unable to go on Wednesday for the Cavs.

This is especially unfortunate, considering Cavs coach Tyronn Lue sat Wade down the stretch against the Bulls specifically to help him stay rested enough to play on the back-to-back. Lue told reporters after the game he wanted Wade to be fresh enough to play in Brooklyn on Wednesday, which is why he had him on the bench in the fourth quarter.