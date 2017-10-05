Dwyane Wade Has Taken Kyrie Irving’s Old Spot In The Cavaliers’ Locker Room

#Dwayne Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When Dwyane Wade signed with the Heat there was a hope by some that he would take Kyrie Irving’s old number. He did not, disappointing those hoping for an escalation of the strange, petty back-and-forth that has waged on between Irving and the Cavs, most notably LeBron James.

While Wade chose the No. 9 (his national team number) rather than the No. 2, he is taking over at least on thing formerly occupied by Irving: his locker.

The Cavs had their first home preseason game on Wednesday night against the Hawks, meaning it was the first chance for reporters to wander into the locker room before a game and check out the new locker assignments. As The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd noted, there in Kyrie’s old spot was Wade’s stuff.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwayne Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDwayne WadeKYRIE IRVING

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP