Dwyane Wade Isn’t Too Happy His ‘NBA 2K18’ Rating Is So Much Lower Than LeBron James

08.15.17 1 hour ago

LeBron James is the best player in the NBA and, while not everyone loves the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, it certainly was not a surprise when he registered the highest overall NBA 2K18 rating in the league among those released so far. In stark contrast, though, close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade was none too pleased with his mark as assigned by the video game prior to the 2017-2018 season.

Most players seem to disagree with their ratings and, in a shocking twist, believe that the number should be higher than it actually is. In the case of Wade, he is a sure-fire Hall of Fame player but one that is certainly past his prime and, even after a productive season in Chicago, an 84 overall rating isn’t too much of a slight.

As for James, he climbs ahead of Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry (in that order) at the top of the pecking order and all is right with the world in that regard. If anything, someone will probably complain about James’ rating being too low at 97 overall but everyone has flaws, even if LeBron’s don’t manifest too often. He isn’t the reigning NBA Finals MVP (an honor that goes to Durant) but NBA 2K18’s stance is pretty clear here.

Dwyane Wade, at the age of 35, isn’t an All-NBA performer anymore and his NBA 2K18 rating trails the likes of Andre Drummond, Kristaps Porzingis, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid. He isn’t very happy about it but, at the end of the day, that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise and a 13-point gap between the two legendary teammates seems about right.

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Dwyane Wade#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
