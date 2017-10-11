Dwyane Wade Made Fun Of LeBron James’ Hairline During A Workout

Getty Image

LeBron James‘ hairline has been a topic of conversation for quite some time and, earlier this month, James even put forth the perfect idea for a remedy. On Tuesday, that particular patch of real estate was again in the news and, this time, it came directly from close friend and now-teammate Dwyane Wade.

In short, Wade decided to prod James for wearing a wave cap during a workout and hilarity ensued.

These two need a reality show… 😂😂😂 📽️: @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/6B8ZVMvzAX — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) October 10, 2017

If you listen closely to the end of Wade’s posted video, you might just hear some NSFW commentary from LeBron himself. At any rate, this is undeniably hilarious and it certainly reminds everyone that Wade and James are close enough for the elder future Hall of Famer to get away with putting this on social media.

There are many questions about the impact that Wade can and will have on the court for the Cavs this season and there will, quite obviously, be time to explore the intricacies of the basketball fit in Cleveland. It should be noted, though, that it is also wildly entertaining to have LeBron James and Dwyane Wade back together on a daily basis, even if it comes in the form of Wade blasting his cohort for flexing his abs on Snapchat.