Enes Kanter Says He Learned To Deal With LeBron James From Russell Westbrook

11.15.17 23 mins ago

Enes Kanter and LeBron James are currently engaged in a bit of a tiff, and in a weird way it’s all Russell Westbrook’s fault.

James and Kanter went at it on and off the court this week in a feud that started when LeBron tried to get in a dig at former Knicks president Phil Jackson. LeBron and Jackson have history, and James decided to twist the knife when he said that Dennis Smith Jr. should have been drafted by the Knicks this summer.

That comment didn’t sit well with Kanter, who wasn’t even on the team until a few weeks ago. But he called out James, the two scuffled on the court, and exchanged words after James carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

In a story published on Wednesday, Kanter said he’s learned you can’t be friends with the people you play against once basketball starts. Despite the fact that Kanter knew James from playing pickup games with he and Carmelo Anthony, he’s not going to let an outsider criticize his team and the players on it.

