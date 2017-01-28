I know man, I hate them chairs too 💺

Be careful tho 🙄

pic.twitter.com/REk7iWzp3e — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 28, 2017

Roy Williams is not having a great day. North Carolina’s head basketball coach led the Tar Heels into Miami for an ACC showdown against the Hurricanes. While Miami came to play, North Carolina really struggled, and the Hurricanes took down the nation’s No. 9 squad, 77-62.

At one point, Williams was mad at his team during a time out, which usually happens when you’re a top-10 team losing on the road to an unranked squad. To illustrate this point, Ol’ Roy picked up his chair and threw it to the ground. It looked like he wanted to rip it apart, but once he realized he couldn’t do that, he just spiked it like it was a football.

Oklahoma City big man Enes Kanter saw this and wanted to show Williams that he sympathized with his anti-chair stance. Kanter, of course, is going to be out for a while after he punched a chair during a time out and fractured his forearm. That’s why, in addition to supporting Williams, he gave the North Carolina coach a piece of advice that he should be careful.

So far this season, Williams has won his 800th game, got a dope pair of Jordans, and received some advice on sideline etiquette from an NBA player. While the Tar Heels lost today, on the whole, that’s a pretty good year.