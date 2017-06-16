ESPN’s ‘Around The Horn’ Got Burned By A LeBron Rumor From A Fake Adrian Wojnarowski Account

#LeBron James
06.16.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

A fake Adrian Wojnarowski tweet made for some fine, although inaccurate, content for the ESPN debate show Around the Horn on Thursday. The panel debate show spent upwards of four minutes talking about LeBron James news that was neither real nor very likely to happen anyway.

The panel show – which featured Ramona Shelbourne, Kevin Blackistone, Tim Cowlishaw, and Frank Isola – is hosted by Tony Reali, who introduced the segment by invoking the reporting chops of the soon-to-be-ESPN reporter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSAdrian WojnarowskiAROUND THE HORNLeBron JamesTony Reali

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 11 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 19 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 21 hours ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP