A fake Adrian Wojnarowski tweet made for some fine, although inaccurate, content for the ESPN debate show Around the Horn on Thursday. The panel debate show spent upwards of four minutes talking about LeBron James news that was neither real nor very likely to happen anyway.

The panel show – which featured Ramona Shelbourne, Kevin Blackistone, Tim Cowlishaw, and Frank Isola – is hosted by Tony Reali, who introduced the segment by invoking the reporting chops of the soon-to-be-ESPN reporter.