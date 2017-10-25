NBA Viewership On ESPN Is Way Up Through The First Handful Of Games This Season

#NBA Jumpstart #ESPN #NBA
10.25.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

TV ratings in many sports have seen a drop in recent months for a wide variety of reasons. But the NBA has had a strong start to its 2017-18 season on at least one network.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that viewership numbers for the start of the season have gone up to start the new NBA season. While the NFL and even ESPN itself continue to see its ratings dip, it appears ratings have bounced back up for the NBA in the season’s first week on ESPN.

Through four games the network has seen a 19 percent increase in ratings compared to last season, an increase of nearly a fifth of the total viewership the network had at this point last season.

