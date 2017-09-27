Getty Image

It’s very rarely good when college sports make it into the news during its offseason in any capacity. This is usually the case on a small level — a player getting suspended, a coach getting fired, a team learning it is placed under some kind of sanction, whatever it may be.

But as we learned on Tuesday, that can sometimes go beyond individuals or teams. Instead, it can attack an entire institution. In this specific case, the institution of recruiting in college basketball came under fire.

Four college basketball coaches — Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans, Auburn’s Chuck Person, Arizona’s Emanuel Richardson, and USC’s Tony Bland — are implicated and charged in a corruption scheme. It is important to indicate that these are not NCAA issues, these charges were announced by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the FBI William F. Sweeney.

In fact, according to Kim, the investigation began in 2015 and the NCAA didn’t even know this was going to happen.