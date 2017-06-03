Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since he came into the league, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a physical specimen. His size, athleticism, and skill set don’t seem to make any sense, which makes watching him so much fun. He’s also completely fearless and willing to try just about anything on the basketball court, so he’ll do insane things every now and then that just make you laugh.

For example, when Antetokounmpo is in the open court, it’s breathtaking. He’s capable of covering a ton of ground in no time and is among the sport’s best in-game dunkers. Antetokounmpo mixes power with finesse as well as anyone – he’ll glide to the rim for a smooth jam just as easily as he’ll drop the hammer on an unsuspecting defender.

If you enjoy watching the Greek Freak bring the thunder – which, who doesn’t? – we recommend checking out this compilation video of all 194 dunks he accrued this season. It is easily the best way to spend 10 minutes today, because watching 10 minutes of dunks from someone as fun as Antetokounmpo is wonderful.

The only people who had more dunks this season than Antetokounmpo were Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (253), Utah center Rudy Gobert (235), and Atlanta center Dwight Howard (199). While I haven’t seen compilation videos for these dudes, it’s probably safe to assume that none of them are as fun as the one put together for Milwaukee’s young star.

(Via For the Win)