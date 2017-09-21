Adidas Sent Giannis Antetokounmpo A Truck Full Of Shoes To Woo The Sneaker Free Agent

09.21.17 2 hours ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest sneaker free agent on the market right now and is the biggest non-rookie free agent for shoe companies since James Harden. The budding Bucks superstar has global reach and appeal, and his production has made him one of the league’s top players at 22 years old.

With his original sneaker deal with Nike completed, Antetokounmpo has a chance to cash in on his newfound superstardom to the tune of an annual sneaker contract in the $8-$10 million range annually. Nike will have the opportunity to match any offer Antetokounmpo receives from another company, so they remain the favorites to retain his services as an endorser.

However, there is a chance, with Nike already having strong wing presences like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, that they’d decide not to invest heavily in him when he’d likely be a secondary star for them in the immediate future. That’s what adidas, Under Armour, and others will hope, and the process of wooing the Greek sensation has begun. On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo posted a video to Instagram of a van packed with adidas shoes and gear that were gifted to him.

