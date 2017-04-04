Giannis Antetokounmpo Tells Us About Meeting Allen Iverson And His Meteoric Rise

04.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

2017 might not be “the year of” Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it’s pretty dang close. The 22-year-old Milwaukee Bucks star was named to his first NBA All-Star Game in February, and for good measure, Antetokounmpo was voted in as a starter for the Eastern Conference. Beyond that, the “Greek Freak” is the best player on a Bucks team that appears to be playoff bound and Antetokounmpo is now headlining a major advertising campaign for the first time in his still-young career.

With a little help from Mountain Dew, Antetokounmpo played a bit of a prank on some of his unsuspecting fans in Milwaukee. In short, Antetokounmpo appears out of nowhere to stagger fans who are awaiting bus service in the city and he happily engages in conversation with them while spreading the cheer that comes with his bubbly and magnetic personality.

In conjunction with the campaign, we caught up with Giannis to discussing his burgeoning career, the way he is perceived and whether even he is surprised by what he can accomplish between the lines of an NBA floor.

Around The Web

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKSmountain dew
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP