David West Has A Good Reason For Getting His Championship Ring Fitted For His Middle Finger

07.06.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Wanting to effectively shut up the haters and naysayers, former Warriors center Andrew Bogut got his 2015 championship ring fitted for his middle finger. Warriors owner Joe Lacob even triumphantly put the ring on Bogut’s middle finger when Golden State received their championship rings at the start of 2015-2016 season. And while Bogut is no longer a member of the Warriors, David West is planning on keeping the Australian center’s tradition going in Golden State.

West however, isn’t getting his championship ring fitted for his middle finger in response to Golden State’s detractors. He’s mainly doing it because after 14 years in the NBA, West’s fingers are so gnarly that only his middle fingers can properly wear a ring.

“I just finished 14 years,” West said at around the 20-minute mark on a recent episode of the Open Run podcast. “And ironically, the only fingers that I have left that can even fit a ring are both my middle fingers. It couldn’t work out any better. I thought about it like, ‘Damn that’s the type of toll the game takes on you.'”

West did preface his comment by saying that he was joking around, so maybe he actually won’t get his championship ring fitted for one of his middle fingers, but it’s far more fun to believe them.

If the rest of his fingers truly are that beat up, West’s only option is to proudly display his championship ring on one of his middle fingers. And considering the type of career that the rough and tumble West has had, it couldn’t be any more fitting for him to wear his first ever championship ring there.

Around The Web

TAGSDAVID WESTGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 7 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP