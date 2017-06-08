Golden State Is One Win Away From Immortality, And The Cavs Can’t Do Anything About It

#NBA Finals 2017
06.08.17

Cleveland did everything right for 44 minutes and 52 seconds. The team’s gameplan was working to perfection. LeBron James was doing all the stuff that makes you go “I am glad I am alive to watch him play basketball.” Kyrie Irving was throwing up H-O-R-S-E shots that went in despite the fact that he was hoisting them up from impossible angles. Kevin Love wasn’t scoring (he went 1-for-9 for nine points), but it didn’t matter, because he was rebounding (13 on the night) and forcing turnovers (six steals). Besides, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver combined to drop 24, so Love’s off night wasn’t a killer.

It didn’t matter. Nothing matters. Well, that’s a lie. The only thing that matters is that Golden State has assembled a team that no one can beat – at the very least, no team as currently assembled can beat them in a seven-game series.

Over the final three minutes and eight seconds of the game, Cleveland did not score. Golden State scored a lot. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors won, 118-113. Here’s the win probability chart.

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSnba finalsNBA Finals 2017

