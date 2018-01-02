Getty Image

LaVar Ball is many things. He’s a father, an entrepreneur, and a bit of a free spirit. He’s rivals with countless people, including the president of the United States, and while he is starting his own basketball league in his bid to eventually take over the world, he’s not exactly old enough to have started the National Basketball Association.

But we live in strange times where facts don’t matter, especially if you talk to the right (wrong?) people. However, one thing you’d like to be able to trust is the objective nature of Google, but that appears to not be the case anymore. If you try to use Google to discover who founded the NBA, it’s going to tell you that LaVar Ball played a part in it.

Curious searchers discovered this week that if you Google “NBA Founder,” Google’s auto-answer function in its search engine gives you the answer of “LaVar Ball,” complete with an image of the Big Baller himself which has delighted the internet.