Google Is Doing Some Trolling By Listing LaVar Ball As The NBA’s Founder

#NBA #Google
01.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball is many things. He’s a father, an entrepreneur, and a bit of a free spirit. He’s rivals with countless people, including the president of the United States, and while he is starting his own basketball league in his bid to eventually take over the world, he’s not exactly old enough to have started the National Basketball Association.

But we live in strange times where facts don’t matter, especially if you talk to the right (wrong?) people. However, one thing you’d like to be able to trust is the objective nature of Google, but that appears to not be the case anymore. If you try to use Google to discover who founded the NBA, it’s going to tell you that LaVar Ball played a part in it.

Curious searchers discovered this week that if you Google “NBA Founder,” Google’s auto-answer function in its search engine gives you the answer of “LaVar Ball,” complete with an image of the Big Baller himself which has delighted the internet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#Google
TAGSGOOGLElavar ballNBA

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP