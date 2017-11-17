Getty Image

Gordon Hayward‘s season came to an abrupt end last month. The Boston Celtics kicked off their 2017-18 campaign in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, marking Hayward’s first game as a member of the team. But tragedy struck early on, as Hayward landed on his right leg awkwardly and suffered a gruesome injury that cut his debut season with the Celtics short.

Hayward is already back in the gym getting shots up from a chair, and while he’s working on recovering, Brad Stevens made it a point to give him a role with the team. And on Thursday, Hayward got to check a few big items off of his recovery list.

According to TNT’s Ros Gold-Onwude, the hospital bed that was in his home was removed earlier in the day. Additionally, Hayward went to his first Celtics game since the injury occurred when he took a seat in the crowd to watch Boston square off against Golden State.