The Gordon Hayward Free Agency Saga Might Not Be Over After All

07.05.17 2 hours ago

Just when you thought you’d heard the last of the Gordon Hayward free agency extravaganza, there might be a whole other level we’ve yet to even explore. If all of Hayward’s indecisiveness leading up to his announcement that he will indeed sign with the Celtics wasn’t enough, it now appears both teams might pursue a more circuitous route to send the All-Star forward to Boston.

Hayward has already agreed in principle to a maximum four-year, $128 million deal with the Celtics. The only problem is that Boston doesn’t have sufficient cap space to officially do so. That’s why they waived Kelly Olynyk and have reportedly been aggressively exploring trade scenarios for Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, and Jae Crowder.

But if both teams are amenable to terms, the Jazz could alternately arrange a sign-and-trade that would allow them to ink Hayward to the max deal he seeks and get trade pieces back in exchange, which would be a win-win for all parties involved. Here’s more from Tony Jones and Aaron Falk of The Salt Lake Tribune:

