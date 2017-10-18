Getty Image

The entire NBA is rallying around Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward on the heels of what was a gruesome injury during the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Immediately following the injury, both LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas went to the opposing locker room to check on their colleague and, while the entire league holds its breath for the best possible result on Hayward’s ankle, an official diagnosis has come to light.

First, word broke that there was cautious optimism with regard to the severity of the injury, in it being reportedly a clean break that did not include ligament damage.

Hearing some cautious optimism on Hayward's injury. Being described as what looks like a clean break. More learned back in Boston. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) October 18, 2017

That news was also reported by Celtics’ play-by-play man Mike Gorman.