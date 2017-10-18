Gordon Hayward’s Injury Has An Updated Diagnosis, And He’s Flying Back To Boston

10.17.17

The entire NBA is rallying around Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward on the heels of what was a gruesome injury during the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Immediately following the injury, both LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas went to the opposing locker room to check on their colleague and, while the entire league holds its breath for the best possible result on Hayward’s ankle, an official diagnosis has come to light.

First, word broke that there was cautious optimism with regard to the severity of the injury, in it being reportedly a clean break that did not include ligament damage.

That news was also reported by Celtics’ play-by-play man Mike Gorman.

