Rudy Gobert knows what a breakup looks like. In fact, he says he can feel it coming. You’re close with someone, but then things change. Often it’s how they react to the change that lets you know it’s coming.

And in Gordon Hayward’s case, he didn’t react to a potential departure from the Utah Jazz with anything that made his now-former teammate look like he was going to stay.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote about the Jazz and how they are trying to move on from Hayward’s departure over the summer. In the piece, Gobert admits he could feel bad news coming with Hayward as his free agency loomed, mostly because he stopped texting.