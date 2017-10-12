The Grizzlies Will Retire Tony Allen’s Number Along With Zach Randolph

10.12.17

Getty Image

When Zach Randolph signed with the Kings this summer, the Grizzlies announced his No. 50 would never be worn again and there would eventually be a jersey retirement ceremony to honor the player that helped define the Memphis “Grit N Grind” identity.

The other player that set the tone for the Grizzlies over the past decade was Tony Allen, whose defensive intensity set the tone for the team. Allen, like Randolph, left in free agency this summer, signing with the Pelicans, who come to Memphis on Friday for a preseason game. Ahead of Allen’s return to Memphis, the Grizzlies announced that, like Randolph, his No. 9 will likewise find its way into the rafters of the FedEx Forum one day in the not so distant future.

