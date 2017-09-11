Twitter/@CountOnVic

The summer of Hoodie Melo continued on Monday as the shrouded alter ego of Carmelo Anthony was back on the court at Life Time Athletic at Sky, which has been his unofficial summer home. All summer we’ve seen videos of Anthony in his trademarked hoodie and sweats balling out with some of the NBA’s elite and looking like he’s ready to dominate offensively once again this season, wherever he’s playing.

On Monday morning, Melo was joined by a star-studded cast of the NBA’s elite in New York. Among them were some of his current and former Knicks teammates, like Tim Hardaway Jr., Iman Shumpert, and Lance Thomas, but also some potential future teammates in Houston in James Harden and Chris Paul.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook also joined the game, along with Enes Kanter (a regular at these games) and former Thunder teammates Serge Ibaka and Victor Oladipo.