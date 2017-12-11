If early rumors and speculation are any indications, the frenzy surrounding LeBron James’ potential free agency this summer is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
James has the option to opt out his $35.6 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers when the 2017-18 NBA season ends. LeBron is expected to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent regardless of his intentions to stay or leave Cleveland, because opting out allows James to re-sign with the Cavaliers on a longer-term deal with a higher annual value if he wants to stay.
Once that opt out becomes official, though, all bets are off. All 30 NBA teams are going to send James their best recruitment pitch, and while most teams won’t even garner a response from James, several organizations can present LeBron with a legitimate pitch, and while it likely won’t be televised, we’re on a collision course to The Decision Pt. 3.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a popular pick among NBA speculators. James hasn’t helped matters, as he recently purchased a new multi-million dollar home in the area. The James-to-Lakers rumors make sense from a business standpoint, but from a basketball standpoint, the Lakers need to convince more than LeBron James to make that dream a reality. LeBron wants to win, and he can’t compete with the Golden State Warriors in L.A. without serious help, which is why you’re seeing a lot of people connecting the dots between Paul George and LeBron James joining forces on the Lakers this summer. It would take something substantial like that for the basketball part of this to make sense.
Have you seen the squad? And Lebron never shows up by himself.. so they’ll have atleast 5 superstars on the team If he goes.. I think any team that already has 2 superstars has a great chance of signing Lebron 😂..
If he was serious about another ring, Houston would be the place to go. Two better ball-handlers in CP3 and Harden would guarantee he wouldn’t have to be the offensive facilitator.
But if he’s only concerned about his post-career days, has given up on rings and/or being mentioned in the same breath as Jordan then the Lakers are the team. He can suck up to all the entertainment business individuals that sit courtside for home games. Although they may never like him since he’d be holding back the young talent.
If he felt guilty about sticking the Cavs with the LRMR contracts of Smith and Thompson then he’d ride it out there. It would give him the best shot at making the Finals – although a healthy Hayward joining Kyrie may scare him.