Getty Image

Iman Shumpert is adamant he didn’t ask for a trade out of Cleveland, and he’s calling out the ESPN reporter who wrote the story on Twitter.

The Cavaliers guard fired back on Friday evening after a report broke earlier in the day that Shumpert asked to be traded by the Cavaliers. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin wrote on Friday that “multiple sources” indicated Shump wanted out, just like Kyrie Irving had done earlier in the summer.

Soon after the story was written, though, The Vertical’s Shams Charania disputed the report. The Charania report indicated that the Cavaliers had looked into trading Shumpert but that it wasn’t at the guard’s prompting.

Shumpert’s tweet at McMenamin seems like a flat dismissal of any notion he asked out of Cleveland.