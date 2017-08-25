Iman Shumpert Clapped Back At The ESPN Reporter Who Said He Requested A Trade

#ESPN #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Iman Shumpert is adamant he didn’t ask for a trade out of Cleveland, and he’s calling out the ESPN reporter who wrote the story on Twitter.

The Cavaliers guard fired back on Friday evening after a report broke earlier in the day that Shumpert asked to be traded by the Cavaliers. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin wrote on Friday that “multiple sources” indicated Shump wanted out, just like Kyrie Irving had done earlier in the summer.

Soon after the story was written, though, The Vertical’s Shams Charania disputed the report. The Charania report indicated that the Cavaliers had looked into trading Shumpert but that it wasn’t at the guard’s prompting.

Shumpert’s tweet at McMenamin seems like a flat dismissal of any notion he asked out of Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSESPNIMAN SHUMPERT

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 8 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP