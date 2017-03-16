Getty Image

Iman Shumpert wasn’t in a good place back in 2015. Then along came LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an interview with HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy, Shumpert said he felt bad for his New York Knicks teammates when he was acquired by the Cavs in 2015.

I was hurt when I got traded, so it would’ve been cool for me if I had at least gotten to play my last games with them. I was sitting out for like a month and by the time I got traded, it was a deflating feeling, especially with that season that we were having. I felt like I didn’t get a chance to help get us out of the hole, you know what I mean? (winces) I just felt bad and felt like we had dropped a bunch of games.I felt bitter that I had to leave on such a bad note. I just remember the feeling [sucked]. It was like, ‘Ah, I’m hurt, we’ve lost a bunch of games in a row and then I’m traded.’

The bad feelings soon faded when he finally arrived in Cleveland and got healthy. In fact, Shump said the trade felt like he was “grabbed out of hell” when he got sent to the Cavs.