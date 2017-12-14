The Mayor Of Indianapolis Cracked A Dad Joke About Victor Oladipo Taking His Job

12.13.17

Victor Oladipo‘s meteoric rise this year has been so much fun to watch, as he’s gone from something of an afterthought who was traded two times in as many years to a potential All-Star for the Indiana Pacers. Part of the reason it’s been such a joy is that he’s doing it in front of a fan base that loves him so much.

Oladipo went to school at Indiana University, which is only about 50 miles away from Indianapolis. It’s a basketball-crazed state, and many Indiana natives love their Hoosiers. So when a former IU star who was a first-team All-American in the cream and crimson comes home, well, it’s a big deal.

Pacers fans obviously love Oladipo, and their love is reciprocated. One Pacer fan who might be a little envious of him is Joe Hogsett, the mayor of Indianapolis who joked that he thought Oladipo took his job.

