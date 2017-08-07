Isaiah Thomas Couldn’t Be More Clear That He Wants A Max Contract From The Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas wants a max contract, and while no one can blame him, the diminutive point guard for the Boston Celtics keeps doing things to remind the public of his worth. Thomas, making only $6.3 million dollars in the final year of his deal, recently bought some sandals with a picture of a Brinks Truck on them. That was only one not-so-subtle message that if the Celtics hope to keep the two-time NBA All Star, they’re going to have to show Thomas a lot of money.

Thomas has seen the landscape change in Boston over the past few months with the departure of his backcourt running mate is Avery Bradley via trade and the additions of Jayson Tatum through the draft and the big money acquisition of Gordon Hayward via free agency. So despite the Celtics basically being locked in financially, Thomas is confident that he’ll get the contract he seeks from the Celtics.

Via The Boston Herald:

