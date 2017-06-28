Isaiah Thomas Took To Instagram To Tell Blake Griffin To Come To Boston

Lob City has fallen, and Isaiah Thomas thinks the Boston Celtics should help pick up the pieces. He hopped into the comment section to say he’s in favor of his team acquiring one of the biggest free agent targets of the NBA offseason on Wednesday.

Never afraid to expose himself, Thomas commented on an Instagram post talking about the big trade that sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. The move all but guarantees that Blake Griffin will head elsewhere in free agency in July, and Thomas hopes he’s interested in joining the Celtics.

Kevin O’Connor spotted the comment on Slam’s Instagram page where Thomas very clearly made a plea for Griffin to join him in Boston.

