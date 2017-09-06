Getty Image

Isiah Thomas hasn’t said much since he was abruptly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving last month. The deal took a long time to officially finalize, but through it all Thomas didn’t say much.

He finally spoke up on Wednesday in a long piece published in The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday. Entitled “This Is For Boston,” Thomas described his emotions, how his family reacted to the trade and what Boston meant to him as he launched his career with the Celtics.

While the reactions of his children were said to be most important to him, the piece also gives us some details about how Thomas found out about the trade.