Getty Image

On Monday night, Isaiah Thomas tweeted out something that seems pretty innocuous. The Celtics’ All-Star guard put out a tweet that was just the eyes emoji. On the surface, it seems like nothing special.

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

Seems pretty mundane, right? Well, basketball fans are reading pretty deep into this, and with good reason. Thomas has thrown this exact tweet onto his Twitter account in the past. The last time he did it was over the summer, right before the Celtics landed Al Horford in free agency.