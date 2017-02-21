Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

Did Isaiah Thomas Tell Us That The Celtics Are On The Verge Of Something Big?

02.20.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

On Monday night, Isaiah Thomas tweeted out something that seems pretty innocuous. The Celtics’ All-Star guard put out a tweet that was just the eyes emoji. On the surface, it seems like nothing special.

Seems pretty mundane, right? Well, basketball fans are reading pretty deep into this, and with good reason. Thomas has thrown this exact tweet onto his Twitter account in the past. The last time he did it was over the summer, right before the Celtics landed Al Horford in free agency.

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMASNBA All-Star

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP