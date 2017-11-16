Getty Image

There aren’t many players in the NBA that exude more on-court confidence than Isaiah Thomas. Don’t let his 5’9″ frame fool you. He’s as tough as they come, and he can do it all. There is a reason why he was dubbed Mr. 4th Quarter for the Boston Celtics last season. He’s got the basketball part down.

Knowing what we know about Thomas, it shouldn’t surprise you that from a schematic standpoint, he wasn’t worried about fitting in with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most players would consider how they fit within a new scheme when they’re changing teams, particularly when you consider how different playing with LeBron James is compared to everyone else in the league, but that’s not Isaiah Thomas. He’s never lacked confidence.

What was Isaiah Thomas worried about when he found out he was being traded to the Cavaliers? Handshakes. No, really. Handshakes.

Thomas sat down for an interview with Fox Sports Ohio’s Allie Clifton, and was asked: “What’s tougher right now; not being able to compete, or making sure you don’t mess up any handshake?” Isaiah Thomas’ answer? The handshakes.