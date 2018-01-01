Isaiah Thomas Will Make His Cavs Debut Against The Blazers But Won’t Play In Boston

01.01.18 3 hours ago

After missing the first 36 games of the season recovering from his hip injury, Isaiah Thomas will make his long-awaited Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thomas has been working his way back to full practice action for the past month and after a 5-on-5 scrimmage recently on the West Coast apparently cleared his final hurdle to getting back on the floor in a game.

Thomas’ return comes right at the target date previously reported for the Cavs’ point guard, but there is a bit of a surprise to the timing. When looking at the schedule, with a home game against Portland followed by a road game in Boston, where he was traded away from, many circled that date in the TD Garden as a seemingly perfect chance for his return. Instead, the Cavs will do the opposite and bring him back for Tuesday’s tilt with the Blazers and hold him out of the lineup on the back-to-back in Boston.

