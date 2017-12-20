Watch Isaiah Thomas Learn And Process That Danny Ainge Traded Him To The Cavaliers

12.20.17 6 mins ago

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t hidden his disappointment with the Celtics for trading him, particularly towards GM Danny Ainge. The former Celtics point guard has spoken openly and honestly about his hurt feelings and general displeasure with Ainge for moving him after everything he’d done in Boston.

That gave us a glimpse into the mind of Thomas and how he viewed the trade, but as it so happens, cameras were rolling the day he got the call from Ainge as part of a project with The Players’ Tribune.

The clip appeared in the latest installment of his documentary series, The Book of Isaiah, and it shows the raw emotion of Thomas and the disbelief he had to the news of the trade. Thomas had just flown back to his home in Seattle and missed Ainge’s initial call, so when he called him back, Ainge broke the news. Thomas was left dumbfounded on his porch.

