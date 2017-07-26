Isaiah Thomas Is ‘Making Good Progress’ And Won’t Need Hip Surgery

#Boston Celtics
07.26.17 1 hour ago

Isaiah Thomas won’t have to go under the knife to get back in action for the Boston Celtics this fall. The Boston guard who suffered a season-ending hip injury in June is healing up on his own this summer.

The Boston Globe reports that Celtics GM Danny Ainge says Thomas is improving quickly and won’t need surgery for the hip injury that ended his postseason before LeBron James and the Cavaliers could.

Ainge said that Thomas, who severely aggravated an injury to his right hip during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, has resumed light on-court work and has been ramping up his cardiovascular training off the court.

“Isaiah is making good progress,” Ainge said. “He’s out on the court; he’s shooting. He’s full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He’s progressing nicely.”

The report says that several hip specialists have looked at Thomas and said that, barring a further setback, he should be fully healed by the time the team opens training camp.

Meanwhile, Thomas attended a Red Sox game on the road in Seattle and appeared to have a good time.

It’s only good news this week for the Celtics, who have Gordon Hayward locked up and now get to watch the Cavaliers fall into Lake Erie. Depending on how things shake out for the Cavs it could be Boston that inherits control of the Eastern conference. Unless maybe Kyrie Irving goes to another conference rival, that is.

