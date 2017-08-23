Isaiah Thomas Won’t Know Until September When He’ll Be Able To Make His Debut With The Cavs

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
08.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is now a Cleveland Cavalier. In a move that sent shockwaves across the NBA, Thomas and a package that included Brooklyn’s first round pick in 2018 were shipped to Northern Ohio in exchange for Kyrie Irving. It’s a massive move, one that involves the two best teams in the Eastern Conference coming to terms.

But one thing to remember is that we may not see Thomas on opening night against the Celtics. In fact, it may take a while until we see Thomas take the floor next season. Chris Mannix of The Vertical reminded hoops fans that we won’t know when Thomas will be able to play until September when he has a scan on his hip.

