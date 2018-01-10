Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas has had an eventful start to his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His first two games saw him score 17 and 19 points respectively in his return from a hip injury, and he recently got his first ejection with the Cavs on Monday as he karate chopped Andrew Wiggins in a lapse of focus and frustration.

That ejection cost him $20,000, but won’t cause him to miss any time, which is good because the Cavs need him. Injuries have hit the team pretty hard, and when you add in the desire to get stars like LeBron James some rest throughout the regular season, there’s not a lot of room for error.

The Cavs’ season has been a roller coaster ride to this point, starting off rough then resulting in a lengthy winning streak, much of that thanks to James’ outstanding performance in his 15th season in the league, before tapering back off into their most recent skid, losing five of their last seven. But even Thomas knows the Cavs need to step it up and that keeping that intensity game in and game out is difficult. After a lopsided loss to the Timberwovles on Monday, Thomas spoke to Cleveland.com and said it’s “not acceptable” for the team to have midseason lulls.