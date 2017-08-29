The Cavs May Not Have Actually Learned Anything New From Isaiah Thomas’ Physical

08.29.17

Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas swapped teams last week, though that deal may be far from official. The results of Isaiah Thomas’ physical were not promising for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who may want more from Boston to officially complete the trade.

It’s a complicated matter that doesn’t seem to have a clear resolution. If the Cavs ask for more and don’t get it there’s a potential that the whole trade is vetoed and both players return to their respective former teams. But there’s now considerable speculation that the issues with the trade were coming all along. Some even think it was part of the plan for the Cavaliers in the first place.

That’s not completely unheard of, but it certainly does make a mess of things if the sides involved aren’t being completely honest. Steve Bulpett from the Boston Herald appeared on The Vertical Podcast with Chris Mannix on Tuesday and said he’s heard the Cavaliers were expecting what they saw from Thomas’ physical with the team.

