NBA 80's Dream Team

Isiah Thomas Dared Baron Davis To ‘Shoot That Sh*t’ On Live TV

03.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

With the NCAA Tournament starting this week, TNT’s Monday night broadcast was another “Players Only” affair, as the regular crew was out preparing for March Madness coverage. That meant Isiah Thomas, Baron Davis and other former players took over the TNT airwaves for the studio show, and when the players are in charge, there’s more on-court demonstration.

Thomas, who last time he was on the “Players Only” broadcast broke down how his Bad Boy Pistons teams would match up with the Warriors, decided to give a little defensive tutorial on locking up on the perimeter. Thomas had Baron Davis serve as his test subject and showed how he can move to beat the offensive player to the spot. The advice was great, but what was even better was that Thomas got into hoop mode a little too much and told B-Diddy to “shoot that sh*t” forgetting he was on live television.

You can hear Davis and the rest of the crew burst into laughter when Thomas says that, and then Thomas swats Davis as Davis almost falls over in laughter. The “Players Only” broadcasts aren’t always the smoothest, but they’ve been a success for TNT as the players are clearly very comfortable interacting with each other and often provide really good insight. The biggest issue it seems is that, like Thomas on Monday, sometimes they might get a little too comfortable and forget they’re on TV.

Around The Web

TAGSBARON DAVISISIAH THOMASNBA ON TNT
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 32 mins ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP