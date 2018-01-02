The Nets Revealed When Jahlil Okafor Should Break Into Their Rotation

Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor has been a member of the Brooklyn Nets for nearly a month but, during that stint with his new squad, the former No. 3 overall pick has appeared in only one game. Okafor notched 23 minutes in a blowout loss to the Raptors on Dec. 15, and after that contest, word emerged that the former Sixers big man needed to work on his conditioning. This meant Okafor wouldn’t be joining Brooklyn’s full-fledged rotation until that problem was addressed.

On Monday, though, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily that Okafor’s de facto hiatus is likely coming to an end as soon as Wednesday against the Wolves.

“He’s close,” Atkinson said. “I’d expect to see him against Minnesota. I think we’ll start to get him some minutes. He’s been doing a phenomenal job getting ready physically with our assistant coaches learning what we’re doing. Collectively we feel like he’s ready to get some minutes.”