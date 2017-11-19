Jahlil Okafor’s Dad Wore A ‘Free Jah’ Shirt To Warriors-Sixers

Getty Image

The Sixers and Warriors played a wild game on Saturday night in Philadelphia, with both team managing to post 47-point quarters (the Sixers in the first, Warriors in the third) in a 124-116 Golden State win.

While the Warriors avoided a second straight loss to start their east coast road trip, the Sixers learned the hard way how good the Warriors are when motivated. Kevin Durant found motivation in the form of Sixers center Joel Embiid’s merciless trash talk, saying after the game how they really didn’t want to allow Embiid to start “talking sh*t” on Twitter after the game.

While Philadelphia wasn’t able to get the win and unleash a jubilant Embiid on social media afterwards, their performance was a great example of how good their young core can be as Embiid and Ben Simmons looked fantastic, especially in that first half. As has been the case all season, the most notable DNP for the Sixers was former No. 2 overall pick Jahlil Okafor who has still appeared in only two games this season and is petitioning for a trade or outright release soon.

The Sixers haven’t met Okafor’s wish, citing the need to get something back in exchange for their former top pick, but it’s a situation that’s frustrated and disappointed the young center. Okafor being upset with his status with the Sixers is understanding, and while he’s been diplomatic throughout the entire ordeal, his father made sure to let everyone know he still wants out on Saturday night by wearing a “Free Jah” shirt.