Jahlil Okafor Thinks He Can Be A ‘Franchise Cornerstone’ For The Nets

Getty Image

The professional career of Jahlil Okafor is like your favorite rollercoaster, immense highs and some lows that might lull one to sleep. The No. 3 overall pick in 2015 for the Sixers was supposed to be the original centerpiece of The Process that Joel Embiid eventually became.

For Okafor, it’s been a crazy ride in the NBA since his days at Duke where he won a national championship in 2015. His rookie season was a mixed bag, as he managed to average 17 points and 7 boards in 53 games. There was, however, the incident in Boston where Okafor got into a fight with a man at a nightclub and then a second incident which left the Sixers with no choice but to suspend him for two games.

From there, everything went downhill for Okafor. The recent rise of Joel Embiid ultimately pushed Okafor out of the starting lineup and ultimately out of the rotation, leading to the ‘Free Jah’ movement which got traction with other NBA players. His saga in Philly ended in on Dec. 7 when he was dealt by the Sixers along with Nick Stauskas for Trevor Booker which gave the former Duke center a chance to revive his career.