Jalen Ramsey Broke Out ‘Arthur’ Cleats To Troll LeBron James Before Jacksonville Played The Browns

#LeBron James #NFL
11.19.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

The recent revival of the Arthur’s Fist meme has finally made its way to the NFL. Over the last week or two, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a unique way of bringing the meme back into the social media sphere — it started with a few cryptic posts on Instagram by LeBron James, which led to the entire team embracing the meme. It blew up to the point that J.R. Smith decided to sell hats with the aardvark’s fist on them.

The whole thing has been incredibly silly, as a meme that comes from a cartoon is now something of a symbol of unity for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions. And now, one of the NFL’s most outspoken players is using this as a way to have some fun in anticipation of his team’s game against Cleveland.

Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey is busting out these custom Jordan 13 kicks, and they are spectacular.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#NFL
TAGSjalen ramseyLeBron JamesNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP