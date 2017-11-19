Getty Image

The recent revival of the Arthur’s Fist meme has finally made its way to the NFL. Over the last week or two, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a unique way of bringing the meme back into the social media sphere — it started with a few cryptic posts on Instagram by LeBron James, which led to the entire team embracing the meme. It blew up to the point that J.R. Smith decided to sell hats with the aardvark’s fist on them.

The whole thing has been incredibly silly, as a meme that comes from a cartoon is now something of a symbol of unity for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions. And now, one of the NFL’s most outspoken players is using this as a way to have some fun in anticipation of his team’s game against Cleveland.

Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey is busting out these custom Jordan 13 kicks, and they are spectacular.