James Harden’s Adidas Kicks Now Have Their All-Star Colorway For New Orleans

02.08.17 2 hours ago

adidas

James Harden will start for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans next Sunday, and the Rockets star will be wearing the latest colorway of his adidas Harden Vol. 1 signature shoe.

Adidas unveiled the All-Star colorway called “No Brakes” on Wednesday, in a familiar color scheme to other adidas All-Star kicks of the past. The purple and orange combination is similar to that of the All-Star colorway adidas gave to Damian Lillard last year on the Dame 2, but this year it’s more subtle with accents of purple and orange on the collar, laces and outsole of a mostly gray exterior.

adidas

adidas

