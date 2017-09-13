Getty Image

James Harden’s busy offseason is nearly over, and now it is time to get down to business in the form of the 2017-2018 campaign. The Houston Rockets enter the season with massive expectations and, even in the midst of ongoing buzz about Carmelo Anthony’s potential exodus from New York on the way to join Harden and Chris Paul, the reigning NBA MVP runner-up seems focused on the task at hand.

In fact, Harden visited with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith on ESPN’s SC6 on Tuesday and he was prompted about both the chatter about Anthony and his relationship with Paul.