James Harden Has Been Revealed As The Cover Athlete For ‘NBA Live 18’

#James Harden
08.10.17 51 mins ago

Twitter/@NBALiveOfficial

James Harden may have finished as the runner-up to Russell Westbrook in the NBA MVP race this past season, but the Rockets’ star is having himself a great summer despite not having an extra bit of hardware for his trophy case. Harden is now teammates with Chris Paul after a trade sent Paul to the Rockets from the Clippers and Harden is the proud new owner of a massive $207 million contract extension.

Now, Harden has earned another honor as he was announced on Thursday as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ NBA Live 18 video game. Harden joins Kyrie Irving as the two cover boys for this year’s two biggest NBA video games, as Irving graces the cover of NBA 2K18.

