James Harden Celebrates His New Contract On A Gigantic Yacht In A New Foot Locker Spot

#Adidas #James Harden
08.22.17 35 mins ago

YouTube/FootLocker

There are few NBA players that have had a better summer than James Harden. After finishing runner-up to Russell Westbrook in the MVP race, Harden saw the Rockets trade for Chris Paul to create arguably the best backcourt in the NBA, and then he was handed a new, record-breaking contract extension that will see him make more than $200 million over the next five years.

Not too shabby for the one-time third wheel to Kevin Durant and Westbrook. Harden hasn’t been hard to miss this summer, as no star has been more active playing in summer pro-am leagues than Harden, popping up at the Drew League, Miami Pro League, and, most recently, the JH-Town Charity Game in Houston.

While Harden has kept himself out of the tabloids and in great playing shape by frequenting courts all over the country, that doesn’t mean he’s not enjoying his new contract. In a new commercial spot for Foot Locker and adidas, James reflects on the Summer of Harden while enjoying the spoils of that new deal on a massive yacht.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#James Harden
TAGSadidasFOOT LOCKERJAMES HARDEN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP