YouTube/FootLocker

There are few NBA players that have had a better summer than James Harden. After finishing runner-up to Russell Westbrook in the MVP race, Harden saw the Rockets trade for Chris Paul to create arguably the best backcourt in the NBA, and then he was handed a new, record-breaking contract extension that will see him make more than $200 million over the next five years.

Not too shabby for the one-time third wheel to Kevin Durant and Westbrook. Harden hasn’t been hard to miss this summer, as no star has been more active playing in summer pro-am leagues than Harden, popping up at the Drew League, Miami Pro League, and, most recently, the JH-Town Charity Game in Houston.

While Harden has kept himself out of the tabloids and in great playing shape by frequenting courts all over the country, that doesn’t mean he’s not enjoying his new contract. In a new commercial spot for Foot Locker and adidas, James reflects on the Summer of Harden while enjoying the spoils of that new deal on a massive yacht.