James Harden has turned in an MVP-worthy performance during the 2016-2017 NBA season. After a “down” year in 2015-2016 as the Houston Rockets scuffled, the All-NBA guard has been tremendous this year, to the point where he is seen by many as a co-favorite for the award alongside Russell Westbrook. However, Harden struggles to shed his label as a “flopper” in the eyes of many, and this play probably won’t do him any favors in that regard.

During a Sunday afternoon contest against the Brooklyn Nets, Harden set out on one of his trademark moves toward the rim and he was impeded by both Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy. As you may expect, Harden tried to sell the officials on a call by caroming to the ground but, on this occasion, he was actually joined by both Hollis-Jefferson and Acy.

This is an extremely rare instance of the “triple flop,” as all three players probably could have stayed on their feet if actually trying to do so. There is, of course, an argument that Acy and Hollis-Jefferson simply ran into each other to force something of an implosion on the floor, but it is much more majestic to consider it an act of performance art from all three players and we will do just that.