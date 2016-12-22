We made it to Dec. 22, 2016 before an old NBA player said during the 2016-17 season that his former team would beat the Golden State Warriors in a game of basketball. That we got this far feels like a miracle, so we should at least look on the bright side that it took this long.
But here comes James Worthy, echoing the words of Magic Johnson last season, that the 1980s “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers would be too tough for the Warriors to handle. He said these words to For The Win, because why wouldn’t he?
“If you’re Steph Curry, you’re going to have to guard me or Magic Johnson, there’s no other way around it. We put in lineups to expose you on the other end. Then we bring in a guy like Michael Cooper, who’s the “minister of defense,” Byron Scott was another one. If we played the way we played, which was physical and clean but tough, I just don’t think it would be a contest.”
Wait, why would Curry have to guard either Worthy or Magic? Why couldn’t he guard Scott? Wouldn’t Klay Thompson guard Worthy and wouldn’t Draymond Green guard Magic? Does Worthy have any idea how quick and agile today’s players are? Does Worthy really believe Kevin Durant wouldn’t drop 50 on Michael Cooper every night? Of course Magic and Worthy would do well against Curry, since they’re each about six inches taller. Why would Steve Kerr allow that?
If any team from the 90’s or 80’s played with today’s nba rules, teams would be shooting 50 free throws every night. The nba is better now than in the 90’s and 80’s, them guys were playing against dentists and gardeners
I love this article. This whole conversation is so stupid.
”I can’t believe we’re still doing this, so it’s worth repeating — the best teams in 2016 would annihilate the best teams from 1986 in literally every sport. Heck, even the mediocre teams of today would do that.”
NOPE
Dray doesn’t guard Magic, they have to use him as half the double-team with KD they have to keep on Kareem, who would be laughing manically if they tried single-coverage on him. Y’all see the soft spoken man today but he used to throw elbows into Laimbeer’s jaw that would make Rick Mahorn and James Edwards cradle their cheeks while sitting over on the bench in their warmups. And you probably only remember the sky-hook but forget that this is the man who got the dunk outlawed in college for a few years. Before Dray even tries to body him, Cap pushes his goggles up and says “look youngblood there are two men who I learned life lessons from, Malcolm X and Bruce Lee. Your foot comes near my crotch and you’ll understand what those lessons were.”
Klay Thompson has to slide over to B.Scott who was as fast as any guard you’ll see and played respectable defense. B.Scott was averaging 21.7 PPG and 1.9 SPG in his prime He was not to be trifled with. Those men cancel each other out.
DPOY winner Michael Cooper could play and cover four positions and was the master of that chase down dunk that everyone thinks LeBron created. He doesn’t shut down Steph or KD but he keeps whichever one he’s assigned to down to mortal numbers and low shooting percentages.
And Magic …you LeBron stans are going to get mad but LeBron is to Magic what Kobe is to Jordan. I’m not even going to agrue this one. Go look into game 6 of the 1980 Finals and we won’t have to.
So let’s look this over.
Kareem is arguably #2 on the GOAT list, Magic top 5.
Cooper won a DPOY as a sixth-man. He’s Dennis Rodman with a three-point shot.
Big Game James Worthy is the third Hall of Famer in the starring lineup.
But nah, you’re writing them off for the team you’ve been ripping on for what you called “choking,” KD is soft according to most writers and commenters. I think I show the Warriors more respect than most but I’m going with Showtime Lakers in a seven game series, 4-2.