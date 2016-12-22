Do The Warriors Have The Best Starting 5 In NBA History ?

James Worthy Is The Latest Retired Player Who Thinks His Team Would Dominate The Warriors

12.22.16 7 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

We made it to Dec. 22, 2016 before an old NBA player said during the 2016-17 season that his former team would beat the Golden State Warriors in a game of basketball. That we got this far feels like a miracle, so we should at least look on the bright side that it took this long.

But here comes James Worthy, echoing the words of Magic Johnson last season, that the 1980s “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers would be too tough for the Warriors to handle. He said these words to For The Win, because why wouldn’t he?

“If you’re Steph Curry, you’re going to have to guard me or Magic Johnson, there’s no other way around it. We put in lineups to expose you on the other end. Then we bring in a guy like Michael Cooper, who’s the “minister of defense,” Byron Scott was another one. If we played the way we played, which was physical and clean but tough, I just don’t think it would be a contest.”

Wait, why would Curry have to guard either Worthy or Magic? Why couldn’t he guard Scott? Wouldn’t Klay Thompson guard Worthy and wouldn’t Draymond Green guard Magic? Does Worthy have any idea how quick and agile today’s players are? Does Worthy really believe Kevin Durant wouldn’t drop 50 on Michael Cooper every night? Of course Magic and Worthy would do well against Curry, since they’re each about six inches taller. Why would Steve Kerr allow that?

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJames WorthyOLD PEOPLE

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP